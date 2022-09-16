PHOTOS: WBAY staff celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates cultures and contributions from Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

We have several Latinos and Latinas at Action 2 News and they wanted to express what that culture means to them.

Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15.

Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/

Kathryn Bracho, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Aisha Morales, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Casey Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Joshua Peguero, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Krystal Termini, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Adriana Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Michael Wengrzyn, Hispanic Heritage Month (WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.