PHOTOS: WBAY staff celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates cultures and contributions from Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
We have several Latinos and Latinas at Action 2 News and they wanted to express what that culture means to them.
Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15.
Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/
