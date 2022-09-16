PHOTOS: WBAY staff celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

(WJHG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates cultures and contributions from Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

We have several Latinos and Latinas at Action 2 News and they wanted to express what that culture means to them.

Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15.

Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/

Kathryn Bracho, Hispanic Heritage Month
Kathryn Bracho, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Aisha Morales, Hispanic Heritage Month
Aisha Morales, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Casey Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month
Casey Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Joshua Peguero, Hispanic Heritage Month
Joshua Peguero, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Krystal Termini, Hispanic Heritage Month
Krystal Termini, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Adriana Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month
Adriana Torres, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)
Michael Wengrzyn, Hispanic Heritage Month
Michael Wengrzyn, Hispanic Heritage Month(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

September 16 Birthday Club
September 16 Birthday Club
Ashwaubenon fireworks
Ashwaubenon extends its 150th birthday party with belated fireworks show
September 15 Birthday Club
September 15 Birthday Club
September 14 Birthday Club
September 14 Birthday Club