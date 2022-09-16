Mother of Dodge County’s “Baby Theresa” sentenced for concealing baby’s death in 2009

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee woman who gave birth in a bathtub 13 years ago and disposed of the baby’s body was sentenced in Dodge County Friday.

The district attorney says Karin Luttinen, now 46, had pleaded guilty to a charge of Concealing the Death of a Child. She was sentenced to three years on probation, during which she must serve six months in jail, perform 60 hours of community service, and pay a $5,000 fine. Judge Kristine Snow also sentenced her to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of extended supervision, but that sentence was stayed, and Luttinen can avoid it by completing the terms of her probation.

The newborn, who became known as “Baby Theresa,” was found dead on April 29, 2009. Authorities were called to a wooded area off Lone Rd. in the Township of Theresa, where the body was found in a garbage bag along with a maxi pad that provided investigators with DNA evidence.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Baby Theresa’s death a “fetal death.” The autopsy determined the newborn was eight pounds, full term, and suffered no trauma. Toxicology was negative for drugs. The medical examiner didn’t have enough information to verify the cause of death.

Investigators used Family Tree DNA to match Luttinen to the baby through genealogy. She denied she was ever pregnant but agreed to provide a DNA sample. A man who’d been in a relationship with Luttinen since 2009 -- 7 years before the baby’s birth -- also provided a DNA sample. The baby’s DNA matched them both.

In follow-up interviews, Luttinen said she didn’t realize she was pregnant “until it was too late.” She said she might’ve been in denial. “We both were enjoying our lives and we both got big,” she was quoted saying in the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, she delivered the baby herself in the tub at her home in Shorewood. She said she did not hear the baby cry or see the baby move. She passed out and when she came to she panicked. Luttinen said she grabbed a garbage bag and put the baby in the bag. She got in her car and “drove aimlessly.”

“When Karin Luttinen stopped her car, she checked on the living status of her child. She touched the baby but did not feel movement. Her baby’s eyes remained closed. Karin Luttinen did not say anything to her baby after placing her baby in the woods. In her mind, she wanted to say something to her baby,” reads the complaint. Luttinen said no one else knew what happened, including her partner.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.