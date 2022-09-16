Harvest season tips to keep farmers safe

Harvest season brings a higher risk of injuries for farmers
Harvest season brings a higher risk of injuries for farmers
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer will soon be coming to an end, but harvest season is just beginning. That means farmers are headed to the fields ready to collect their crops. But the busier season can also be more dangerous.

“Tractors and machinery are the number 1 cause of injury and fatality on farms,” said Melissa Ploeckelman, an outreach specialist for the National Farm Safety Center.

Harvest season means farmers are bringing out their tractors and equipment now that harvest season is here.

“When they’re using that machinery, it becomes more dangerous,” said Ploeckelman.

Ploeckelman said farms in central Wisconsin are getting bigger and fields are getting more spread out.

“And what that means is that farmers sometimes need to use public roadways to be able to get to their field and farm their land,” said Ploeckelman.

Meaning drivers need to pay more attention to tractors and machinery on the roads.

“When they see that slow-moving vehicle emblem or that orange triangle, they need to start to slow down as soon as they see that,” said Ploeckelman.

It’s not just drivers that need to be more aware. Farmers should make sure their equipment has the correct safety features.

“Tractors by law have to have flashing lights on all of their machinery when they’re on the public roadways,” said Ploeckelman.

Ploeckelman said when drivers see those flashing lights they need to slow their roll.

“A tractor only moves 25 to sometimes 40 miles per hour, but a car traveling 55 to 65 miles an hour comes up upon that slow-moving vehicle so fast,” said Ploeckelman.

Agriculture agent for UW-Extension Marathon County, Heather Schlesser said drivers need to be more alert.

“So having everybody be more eyes open and be aware and realizing that farmers have the right of way on Wisconsin roads,” said Schlesser.

It’s not just roadways that pose a threat to farmers. The agriculture experts said tractor rollovers, PTO entanglements, and grain fires can be a danger to those working in the fields.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate in US Senate race
Drive-up ATM at Wells Fargo on S. Webster Ave. in Allouez
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM
The family desperately needs a handicap-accessible van to get Gracie to and from appointments...
Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter
Community First Fox Cities Marathon is expected to have 3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers...
3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon