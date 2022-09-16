Community First Fox Cities Marathon runners, on their mark, get set

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - About 3,500 runners are expected to take part in Community First Fox Cities Marathon events over the weekend -- plus another 1,800 volunteers handing out water and Gatorade and cheering on the runners.

The 26.2-mile race goes all over the Fox Cities, starting in Menasha on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, then going up through Appleton, around Cmboned Locks, back to Appleton, then through Fox Crossing and ending in Neenah. [Disclosure: WBAY is a sponsor of the marathon.]

Organizers say they expect more people to attend than last year as the pandemic has eased.

Severe weather is expected on Sunday, and organizers say they’ll have a contingency plan in place. They told us as much as they want runners to get out and achieve their goals, their safety is “first and foremost.”

