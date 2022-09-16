Busy weekend in Green Bay for Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a big weekend in Green Bay as the community celebrates the return of Packers football.

The Packers are hosting kickoff weekend ahead of Sunday’s Packers-Bears home opener at Lambeau Field.

The fun starts Saturday with a free concert from GRAMMY award winning band Train. The concert starts at 5 p.m. at a stage on the northwest side parking lot of Lambeau Field.

Parking is first-come, first-served in the Lambeau lots and surrounding area. Guests can bring blankets and chairs.

“It is on the west side this year. That’s different than it has been in the past. The west side of the stadium towards Titletown the stage will be in the parking lot facing Titletown. Ridge Road will close an hour before the concert starts,” says Kandi Goltz, Manager, Game Presentation and Live Events.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The Lambeau Field Atrium will be open with access to the Packers Pro Shop, Stadium Tours, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, and the Packers Hall of Fame.

Sunday’s Packers-Bears game kickoff is 7:20 p.m. Lambeau Field parking lots will open at 3:20 p.m., with gates opening at 5:20 p.m.

The Packers remind guests that construction continues on the east side of the stadium. Signs will direct drivers to the appropriate lanes and parking lots. People will parking passes should put them on mirrors.

Lambeau Field is cashless. If you don’t have a debit/credit card, you can exchange cash to a card sat a station in the Atrium.

Prior to Sunday’s kickoff, there will be a flyover featuring F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing. It’s the final flyover for F-16 aircraft as the Fighter Wing transitions to F-35 aircraft.

Dozens of former Packers players will be at Lambeau Field for Alumni Weekend. Click here for the full list.

Lambeau Field Safety Policy:

No bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″.

The Packers aren’t the only big show in town this weekend. Country singer Luke Combs brings his Middle of Somewhere Tour to the Resch Center on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.