Ashwaubenon extends its 150th birthday party with belated fireworks show

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Ashwaubenon is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and Thursday night it lit some candles.

The village put on a big fireworks show at Ashwaubomay Park following its fifth and final food truck rally of the summer.

The fireworks were planned as part of a week-long sesquicentennial celebration in August but rainy weather forced the village to postpone the show.

The Wisconsin Legislature created the Town of Ashwaubenon in 1872. It became a village 105 years later, in 1977.

The Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.