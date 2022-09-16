Ashwaubenon extends its 150th birthday party with belated fireworks show
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Ashwaubenon is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and Thursday night it lit some candles.
The village put on a big fireworks show at Ashwaubomay Park following its fifth and final food truck rally of the summer.
The fireworks were planned as part of a week-long sesquicentennial celebration in August but rainy weather forced the village to postpone the show.
The Wisconsin Legislature created the Town of Ashwaubenon in 1872. It became a village 105 years later, in 1977.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.