Ashwaubenon extends its 150th birthday party with belated fireworks show

Thursday night's fireworks show celebrating Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Ashwaubenon is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and Thursday night it lit some candles.

The village put on a big fireworks show at Ashwaubomay Park following its fifth and final food truck rally of the summer.

The fireworks were planned as part of a week-long sesquicentennial celebration in August but rainy weather forced the village to postpone the show.

The Wisconsin Legislature created the Town of Ashwaubenon in 1872. It became a village 105 years later, in 1977.

