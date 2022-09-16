Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview.

During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary.

“This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching me make my transaction? You know, is he going to rob me?”

It was about 5:30 last Friday evening, Sept. 9, after bank hours, at the Wells Fargo on Webster Ave. in Allouez.

Kuehl was about to withdraw $500 from the ATM when a man put his body between her car and the machine.

“He was actually very close and in my window with his phone trying to say he needed help, but I noticed his eyes were looking at the ATM, so I didn’t know what to do. I just kind of quick, instantaneously, I reached out and I think I startled him.”

Kuehl screamed and hit “cancel” on her transaction before the cash came out.

The man took off.

“It was very frightening. I really want to bring awareness to other people around the community, because I know this individual is out there.”

Kuehl reported the incident to her bank so it could review security camera footage and she provided a vague description of the man.

Police Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department recommended, “If you can plan ahead and go to an ATM that’s in a populated area, connected to a bank, well-lit, it will greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of a crime.”

“My advice for anybody is, just be vigilant and kind of be aware of your surroundings,” Kuehl said.

