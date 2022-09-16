Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM

The woman says a man jumped between her car and the ATM
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview.

During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary.

“This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching me make my transaction? You know, is he going to rob me?”

It was about 5:30 last Friday evening, Sept. 9, after bank hours, at the Wells Fargo on Webster Ave. in Allouez.

Kuehl was about to withdraw $500 from the ATM when a man put his body between her car and the machine.

“He was actually very close and in my window with his phone trying to say he needed help, but I noticed his eyes were looking at the ATM, so I didn’t know what to do. I just kind of quick, instantaneously, I reached out and I think I startled him.”

Kuehl screamed and hit “cancel” on her transaction before the cash came out.

The man took off.

“It was very frightening. I really want to bring awareness to other people around the community, because I know this individual is out there.”

Kuehl reported the incident to her bank so it could review security camera footage and she provided a vague description of the man.

Police Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department recommended, “If you can plan ahead and go to an ATM that’s in a populated area, connected to a bank, well-lit, it will greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of a crime.”

“My advice for anybody is, just be vigilant and kind of be aware of your surroundings,” Kuehl said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

The family desperately needs a handicap-accessible van to get Gracie to and from appointments...
Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter
Community First Fox Cities Marathon is expected to have 3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers...
3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon
Drive-up ATM at Wells Fargo on S. Webster Ave. in Allouez
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
Electric vehicle chargers located near an interstate
Wisconsin to receive nearly $80 million for electric vehicle infrastructure