WARMER WITH HIGHER HUMIDITY THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Above-normal temperatures, rising humidity, followed by rain expected to start late Friday
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. A south breeze will pick up on Thursday... leading to a warm-up and increasingly humid weather into the weekend. It will feel slightly humid Thursday and muggier for Friday and the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Sunshine will once again be filtered by smoke aloft from wildfires in the Western U.S.

While Thursday looks dry, rain chances go up for Friday and the weekend. A spotty late-day shower is possible Friday with higher chances at night. It appears that MOST of these scattered storms during the weekend will be during the overnight hours, but some pop-up thunder is also possible during the day. There is a chance of showers and storms towards the start of Sunday morning’s Fox Cities Marathon, with a SLIGHT chance of a storm during Sunday night’s Packers-Bears game.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and quiet. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine and clouds. Warm with humidity rising. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. A chance of late-day thundershowers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Scattered storms early and at NIGHT. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Thunder possible early, and again late. Warm and humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

