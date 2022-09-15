Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes sustained damage from the shooting.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police did not release information on a possible suspect or suspects. The crime remains under investigation.

If you have information, contact police at 920-906-5555.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.