A STRETCH OF STICKY SEPTEMBER WEATHER...

By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We still have wildfire smoke passing high above us. As it mixes in with the sunshine, you may notice a hazy, or milky glow to the sky. Some high clouds will also pass through Wisconsin courtesy of thunderstorms in Minnesota and Upper Michigan... However, we’ll stay dry for now.

We had a cool start to the morning, but we’ve seen a big warm-up today. The smoky sunshine coupled with an strengthening south wind has pushed our temperatures into the 70s to about 80 degrees. Not only will it be warm afternoon, but the humidity will continue to rise. Many folks will shut their windows and click on the air conditioning as the sticky air returns.

It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, with chances of showers and thunderstorms. While you may not be thrilled to hear about another potentially wet weekend, it doesn’t appear to be a washout. Look for a chance of thundershowers late Friday night and into early Saturday morning... Followed by scattered storms on Sunday. Yes, there is a storm CHANCE for both the start of the Fox Cities Marathon, and also later at the Packers-Bears game Sunday night... The risk of severe weather this weekend is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 3 PM

AFTERNOON: SE/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine and clouds. Warm and humid. HIGH: 79, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: High clouds. A mild night. Slightly humid. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid... A chance of late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then sunshine. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Storms possible early, and again late. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid and breezy. Storms possible late. HIGH: 80

