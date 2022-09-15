SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Manitowoc neighborhood’s beautiful transformation

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has transformed. It’s all thanks to one man who inspired neighbors to join him in the effort.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to the scenic Lakeside Boulevard Neighborhood.

Dennis and Debbie Hardy spent 40 years living and working in Illinois. In 2008, they packed up and moved to Manitowoc along Lake Michigan.

Dennis took notice of the bluff overlooking the lake. It was overgrown and blocking the view.

Dennis got to work. He contacted city leaders asking for permission to recruit neighbors to help reclaim the view.

The city was on board, and Dennis reached out to Woodland Dunes for advice on a management plan.

“The pieces fell together and it’s just been a labor of love, I would think, just to keep it nice. I think if you go through this neighborhood and find out how many nice, hardworking people that care, not only about their own yards, but are willing to work out here, it’s amazing,” says Dennis.

It was a jumpstart to beautifying the entire neighborhood. Flower beds now line the center of the boulevard. This summer, the neighborhood beamed with pride over 15-foot American flag banners.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, Jeff Alexander shows us the beauty of this lakeshore neighborhood.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Watch the Small Towns special: https://www.wbay.com/2022/09/09/watch-small-towns-special-highlights-people-northeast-wisconsin/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
September 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up
Small Towns Manitowoc beautification
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Neighborhood transformation
First Alert Pinpoint Predictor for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmup comes with humidity, rain