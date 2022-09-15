SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Manitowoc neighborhood’s beautiful transformation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has transformed. It’s all thanks to one man who inspired neighbors to join him in the effort.

Jeff Alexander takes us to the scenic Lakeside Boulevard Neighborhood.

Dennis and Debbie Hardy spent 40 years living and working in Illinois. In 2008, they packed up and moved to Manitowoc along Lake Michigan.

Dennis took notice of the bluff overlooking the lake. It was overgrown and blocking the view.

Dennis got to work. He contacted city leaders asking for permission to recruit neighbors to help reclaim the view.

The city was on board, and Dennis reached out to Woodland Dunes for advice on a management plan.

“The pieces fell together and it’s just been a labor of love, I would think, just to keep it nice. I think if you go through this neighborhood and find out how many nice, hardworking people that care, not only about their own yards, but are willing to work out here, it’s amazing,” says Dennis.

It was a jumpstart to beautifying the entire neighborhood. Flower beds now line the center of the boulevard. This summer, the neighborhood beamed with pride over 15-foot American flag banners.

