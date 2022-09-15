Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools

MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”

A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were asked to stay in their first-hour classes until about 9:30 Thursday morning. It says Principal Abe El Manssouri contacted law enforcement authorities to investigate a threat, and Waupaca County deputies and Manawa police officers responded.

The letter says there was, and is, no imminent danger to anyone. Keeping students in the classrooms “provided valuable time to conduct a thorough investigation and maintain appropriate confidentiality.”

The letter doesn’t provide any more details about the threat. The district administrator encouraged students who might need extra support to visit the counseling office.

