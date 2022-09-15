Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools

Students were kept in their first-hour classes until about 9:30 Thursday morning
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”

A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were asked to stay in their first-hour classes until about 9:30 Thursday morning. It says Principal Abe El Manssouri contacted law enforcement authorities to investigate a threat, and Waupaca County deputies and Manawa police officers responded.

The letter says there was, and is, no imminent danger to anyone. Keeping students in the classrooms “provided valuable time to conduct a thorough investigation and maintain appropriate confidentiality.”

The letter doesn’t provide any more details about the threat. The district administrator encouraged students who might need extra support to visit the counseling office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

Dumpster outside Menominee, Mich., high school
School damage keeps students in virtual learning
Security photo during a burglary at Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay
Church burglarized day after first Sunday service
Surveillance photo from Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay
Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service
INTERVIEW: Analysis of the latest Marquette election poll
Marquette University Law School poll results in the U.S. Senate race in Sept. 2022, two months...
INTERVIEW: Analyzing the Marquette poll