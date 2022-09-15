Packers defense prepares to face Bears QB Justin Fields

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watched any of the Bears’ season opener, amidst a monsoon at Soldier Field, you probably came away wondering what to make of the performance.

Chicago beat a much more high-powered 49ers squad, but they say weather is the great equalizer. The Bears did not look good doing it, but they got the win, and they may get inclement weather against Sunday night at Lambeau Field. So how is the Packers defense preparing for Justin Fields and the Chicago offense?

“I think that was perfect for their identity,” said defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who had 2 sacks of Fields in Chicago last season. “I think they want to run the ball. They want to get the ball out quick. And they want to use (Fields’) athleticism on the perimeter. So I think it was perfect for their type of game.”

“The biggest thing with him is having good pass rush lanes,” said defensive lineman Dean Lowry. “He is a dynamic athlete. I think he is like a 4.4 forty-yard dash guy. So he can get loose in a heart beat. So just being on the same page with the rushers, and rushing as one cohesive group, we always say that 4 equals 1.”

“Justin Fields being in his 2nd year, and they have a lot of great weapons at receiver, and some guys that can make some big plays from the backfield,” said OLB Preston Smith, who sacked Fields two times at Lambeau Field last year. We just know we have to go out there and stop all their playmakers and not let them get hot. We saw how they played really well last week against the 49ers.

“We always feel we have something to prove. Last week was not a reflection of this team and not a reflection of this defense. We gave up too many big plays and that is not who we are.”

As the Packers look to bounce back, bear in mind, Matt LaFleur has lost back-to-back games only once during his tenure in Titletown, and that was in the season finale last year at Detroit and then in the playoff game.

And as for Aaron Rodgers in Week 2? He has never gone to 0-2. He is 10-3-1 all time in the 2nd week of a season.

