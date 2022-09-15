New Lambeau Field concessions are spicy and very cheesy

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Cheese
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Cheese(WBAY)
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have unveiled new culinary concession creations and there is a lot of spice and plenty of cheese.

The Packers and food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice showed off the new items during a news conference at Lambeau Field Thursday.

Here’s the new menu, as provided by the Packers:

• Walking Taco: Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno cheese sauce and fresh guacamole. Served in choice bag of Fritos, Cool Ranch Doritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos. Available near Section 102.

Walking Taco
Walking Taco(WBAY)

• Wisconsinite: Johnsonville Sausage topped with Johnsonville Sausage Jam and warm cheese curds. Served on a pretzel bun. Available near Sections 135 and 347 and in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

• Barbecue Chipper: house made chips topped with barbecue beef, Sargento cheddar cheese, sour cream and relish. Available near Sections 100, 105, 133 and 312.

BBQ Chipper
BBQ Chipper(WBAY)

• Chicken Wing Poppers: Deep-fried chicken wing dumplings dusted with cheesy Pow Pow powder and served with ranch. Available near Sections 100, 121, 138, 300, 326 and 427.

• Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Cheese: Classic mac and cheese topped with ground chorizo, queso fresco and creme fraiche. Dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Available near Section 674.

Pack and Cheese
Pack and Cheese(WBAY)

• Jalapeno Popper Sandwich: Johnsonville Chorizo Sausage Strips with jalapeno whipped cream cheese and Sargento cheddar. Available near Section 138.

• Legendary Brat: Johnsonville sausage topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish. Available near Sections 105, 133 and 312.

Legendary Brat
Legendary Brat(WBAY)

• Legendary Hot Dog: Nathan’s hot dog topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish. Available near Sections 105, 133 and 312.

• Midwest Grilled Cheese: A melted blend of Havarti and Sargento Cheddar cheeses browned with creamy garlic aioli and served on grilled sourdough. Available near Sections 100 and 138.

• Tailgate Pizza: New Kwik Trip Pothole pizza, the official pizza of the Packers, is topped with Johnsonville brat coins, crumbled bacon, sauerkraut, sauteed onions and chives. Available near Sections 340 and 427.

Tailgate Pizza
Tailgate Pizza(WBAY)

• Spicy Chicken Tenders: Nashville-style hot chicken tenders served with hot honey and French fries. Available near Section 134.

Spicy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Chicken Tenders(WBAY)

• Traditional Gyro: Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita. Served near Sections 124 and 413.

• Chicken Shawarma: Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita. Served near Section 413.

