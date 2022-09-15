INTERVIEW: Analysis of the latest Marquette election poll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll raises some questions about the remainder of the campaign season (see related story). September’s poll numbers in the U.S. Senate race were much different than a month ago. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes went from 7 points ahead to 1 point behind incumbent Ron Johnson.

In the governor’s race, incumbent Tony Evers held on to his slim lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels, but it slipped from 4 points in August to 3 points in September.

We talked with Craig Gilbert, a longtime political writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and now a fellow at MU Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education. He talks about what happened in the Senate race to produce the big swing despite Johnson’s low favorability numbers and how it might change Barnes’s campaign strategy.

We also asked him about the top three concerns identified by Wisconsinites -- inflation, crime, and voting accuracy, which all seem to be Republican talking points -- and whether those will help Republicans at the ballot box in November.

