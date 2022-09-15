Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shut down the southbound lanes of 41 for a little over an hour.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue released a statement thanking motorists for their patience when they were rerouted, writing, “Highway responses are one of the most dangerous areas in which our crews operate. The coordinated efforts to secure the area for responders to work ensures that responders make it home safe at the end of their shift.”

