DHS encourages flu shots, says fall is best time to get vaccinated

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against influenza this fall.

DHS said getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death because of the flu. They recommend getting the vaccine now to be fully prepared as the flu season begins.

“While the timing of peak flu cases is difficult to predict, it typically circulates in the fall and winter months. That’s why we recommend getting your yearly flu vaccine in the fall, before flu cases begin to increase,” Tom Haupt, DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator, said. “Getting your flu vaccine, staying home when you are sick, and hand washing are all important things we can do to stop respiratory illnesses like influenza from spreading.”

You can get the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, including any dose or booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHS, it takes about two weeks for your body to build protection against the flu after getting the vaccine.

Flu vaccines are especially important for people who are at risk of more serious complications, DHS said. These people include:

  • Pregnant people
  • Young children
  • People 65 years and older, especially those living in group settings
  • People with certain medical conditions, such as asthma or heart disease

“We encourage all Wisconsinites to stay up to date with their vaccinations, especially their yearly flu vaccine this time of the year,” Paula Tran, State Health Officer, said. “Head into the fall knowing you’ve done everything you can to protect yourself and the people you care about.”

Everyone who is six months and older is eligible to receive their annual flu vaccine. Find where the flu vaccine is available near you here.

