Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash.
Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house.
A passenger complained about a minor injury. The house sustained minor damage.
Alliant Energy is making repairs to the utility lines.
