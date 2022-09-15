Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash.

Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house.

A passenger complained about a minor injury. The house sustained minor damage.

Alliant Energy is making repairs to the utility lines.

