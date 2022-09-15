Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash.

Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house.

A passenger complained about a minor injury. The house sustained minor damage.

Alliant Energy is making repairs to the utility lines.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Latest News

Gas leak
Seymour gas leak fixed; evacuees allowed back home
Brown County courthouse interior
Brown County judges renew concerns for courthouse security
Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health)
New therapy clinic opens in De Pere for children with autism
There's a movement to get rid of lawns
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Breaking the lawn