August rain damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - The Menominee, Mich., school district said Wednesday it’s unclear when it will allow middle and high school students to return to classes in person.

The school building sustained rain damage back in August. Students have been in virtual learning.

A letter sent to families in August outlined a plan for students to return for in-person classes next Monday, Sept. 19, but Wednesday parents received another letter saying that date won’t be met. The superintendent says a cleaning process has taken longer than expected and construction crews are still working on the issue.

The district is not setting a new goal for returning to the building, saying the “unprecedented situation has been difficult to predict.”

