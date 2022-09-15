3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Do-it-yourself tattoos and robot nail salons

Could this new technology replace tattoo artists and manicurists?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are tattoo artists and manicurists facing the same future as blacksmiths and switchboard operators?

Brad Spakowitz looks at a new way to get a tattoo. It’s painless and you can apply it yourself! And no, it doesn’t wash off with soap and water.

He also shows us a robotic machine that uses artificial intelligence to style your nails. It does the job in 10 minutes and charges $8, no tipping.

Plus, a counter-point to Wednesday’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES from researchers who argue lawns are helpful for combating climate change. Watch Wednesday’s report and decide for yourself!

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats

Latest News

Dumpster outside Menominee, Mich., high school
School damage keeps students in virtual learning
Security photo during a burglary at Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay
Church burglarized day after first Sunday service
Surveillance photo from Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay
Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service
INTERVIEW: Analysis of the latest Marquette election poll
Marquette University Law School poll results in the U.S. Senate race in Sept. 2022, two months...
INTERVIEW: Analyzing the Marquette poll