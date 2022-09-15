3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Do-it-yourself tattoos and robot nail salons
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are tattoo artists and manicurists facing the same future as blacksmiths and switchboard operators?
Brad Spakowitz looks at a new way to get a tattoo. It’s painless and you can apply it yourself! And no, it doesn’t wash off with soap and water.
He also shows us a robotic machine that uses artificial intelligence to style your nails. It does the job in 10 minutes and charges $8, no tipping.
Plus, a counter-point to Wednesday’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES from researchers who argue lawns are helpful for combating climate change. Watch Wednesday’s report and decide for yourself!
