WEC reverses guidance to clerks on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In a move Democrats say could cause absentee ballots to be rejected in November, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, with a 4-1 vote, is changing a policy that’s been in place since 2016, telling clerks that they could fill in missing address information. The practice is known as ballot curing.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is no longer advising clerks to make corrections to absentee ballots where information is missing about the ballot witness.

Last week a Waukesha County judge ruled that the practice is illegal, prompting a special meeting of the commission Tuesday in which it rescinded its previous guidance.

Commissioner Robert Spindell said, “This was invalid; it is contrary to the law. There’s nothing in the law that allows clerks to readjust the address whatsoever. Our guidance, at least from my standpoint or some others, is completely wrong.”

Democrats are expected to appeal, and the case could eventually go to the state Supreme Court which has a conservative majority.

Commissioner Ann Jacobs was the only commissioner who voted against withdrawing the guidance.

“What I’m saying is, we’re not ordered to withdraw the guidance. I think the guidance was right and accurate, and I disagree with you that we have to read tea leaves from a judge that wrote a very explicit order,” she said.

The practice, advising clerks to fill in missing information on the witness certificate of a ballot, went unchallenged until Donald Trump lost the state in 2020, when nearly 1.4 million voters cast absentee ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Don Millis added, “It’s no secret that the commission has been a lightning rod for criticism from lots of people. It seems to me if we’re not going to withdraw the guidance, it’s like a death wish for the commission.”

The commission is made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, although one Democrat wasn’t able to attend the meeting because of a prior commitment.

Some absentee ballots could go out in the mail as early as next week.

A Waukesha County judge refused to suspend a ruling last week that clerks can't fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes

