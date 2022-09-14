State investigators remove drug waste from Manawa apartment complex

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - Manawa Police say state investigators removed “drug waste” from an apartment building Tuesday.

At about 2:52 p.m., police received a call from an apartment manager in the 400 block of Center Street. A cleaning employee had located “drug equipment” in a garbage can in a common area bathroom.

The garbage can was covered and photos of contents were shown to police.

The Manawa Police Department contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation for consultation. DCI told police to call the Manawa Fire Department to check the air quality in the building.

Once the air was deemed safe for residents, crews ventilated the area.

DCI responded to the scene and removed drug waste from the complex.

Police did not identify the drug waste.

