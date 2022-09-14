Seymour gas leak expected to be repaired by 7 P.M.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour police responded to a large gas leak Wednesday afternoon on the 700-block of Foote St.

Nearby homes were evacuated. Evacuees were asked to use city hall until it’s safe to return.

Police say We Energies is on the scene to fix the leak and expects the repairs to be completed by 7 P.M.

Police have blocked traffic from Elm Lane to Bronson Rd.

