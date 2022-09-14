Seymour gas leak expected to be repaired by 7 P.M.

Gas leak
Gas leak(WNEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour police responded to a large gas leak Wednesday afternoon on the 700-block of Foote St.

Nearby homes were evacuated. Evacuees were asked to use city hall until it’s safe to return.

Police say We Energies is on the scene to fix the leak and expects the repairs to be completed by 7 P.M.

Police have blocked traffic from Elm Lane to Bronson Rd.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Latest News

At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
People are receiving expired COVID-19 test kits
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade