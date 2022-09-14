Several local schools receive social media threats

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local schools received threats on social media Tuesday, but investigators have determined they are from outside the area.

Oshkosh Police say Oshkosh West High School was one of the schools to report threatening images. There will be additional police presence at the school Wednesday.

Oshkosh Police say Appleton and Fond du Lac schools received similar threats.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oshkosh Police were informed of images on social media “indicating a vague threat to Oshkosh West High School.”

The School Resource Officer and the District started an investigation to find the source of the threats.

“Through the interviews of several students and sharing information with surrounding agencies it was determined the images did not originate in this area and other area agencies were investigating similar incidents with these shared images, including Appleton and Fond Du Lac area schools,” reads a statement from Police.

“Today, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School. The safety and security of students, staff and community as a whole continues to be the focus of this investigation.”

Appleton West High School was alerted to the threats through the Speak Up, Speak Out app for reporting threats. School administrators and Appleton Police launched an investigation.

Principal Mark McQuade says there is no evidence of a credible threat to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Appleton Police will be at the West campus Wednesday.

“We ask that you take this opportunity to speak with your student to ensure they understand that any threat of violence against another person, our school, or our community is never acceptable. If a student does hear another student make a threatening comment, or if they observe behavior that is concerning to them, they must report it to a trusted adult immediately. We will always investigate any reports of threats and take appropriate actions to keep our community safe,” reads a letter from school officials.

Principal McQuade had this message for parents and students:

We are safe. Our staff has built a strong, trusting environment where students are comfortable bringing concerns, which we address.

We have a great partnership with local police, and they are always involved in investigations about our safety. Out of an abundance of caution, the Appleton Police Department will have an extra presence in and around our campus.

Our reporting app, SUSO (Speak up Speak out) worked as designed. We need people to continue to use it.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.