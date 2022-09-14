Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade

MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions.

“We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing patients from Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, even as far as Oklahoma and Texas flying in,” Planned Parenthood of Michigan Director of Communications Ashlea Phenicie said.

Phenicie said patients seeking abortion appointments are now facing 3-4 week wait times.

“For those facing pregnancy complications delays in being able to access care is a health risk,” Phenicie said.

Phenicie said the influx is putting a strain on health care providers. And the organization is working towards expanding capacity for patients at Planned Parenthood locations.

“We also launched a new program called the abortion patient navigator program and these navigators specifically help people who are facing additional barriers towards accessing abortion in Michigan,” Phenicie said.

The program helps people traveling from out of state, connects patients with financial resources, and supports patients emotionally. Right to Life of Michigan would like to see the 1931 ban back in place to end the influx of out-of-state patients.

“If the law was put into place we wouldn’t see women coming to Michigan at all for abortions. We would be a life-affirming state if this law was put into place,” Right to Life of Michigan Director of Communications Anna Visser said.

Visser said Right to Life has pregnancy resource centers to give women other options besides abortion.

“We have 150 plus pregnancy resource centers and adoption agencies that are ready and willing to help women with unplanned pregnancies,” Visser said.

To find additional resources visit here for Planned Parenthood of Michigan and here for Right to Life of Michigan.

