People are receiving expired COVID-19 test kits

At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.(Lowell Rose)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you requested a COVID testing kit through the mail, and the one you received is already expired, you’re not alone. However, don’t be too quick to throw it away.

Recent the Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration on these at-home self-test kits by up to 12 months beyond the printed date. That’s why many are still being shipped out right now by vendors rather than being tossed out.

A lot of people have been asking questions about this, including Melissa Leidl, who lives in Fox Crossing. She requested COVID test kits through a website on September 5, but when they came in the mail last week the kits were expired on June 23.

Liedl contacted us because she’s concerned whether the test kits will still be accurate.

“I didn’t know whether it’s worth keeping, if it actually works,” she said. “There’s no guidelines on here that it’s good. All it says is ‘use by.’”

Matt Mabie, owner of Forward Pharmacy, explained, “When they made them they didn’t know the stability, and we kind of go through that even with drugs where they will put a really short expiration date on products that are brand new because they just don’t know how long it’s going to last. So through testing later on they will find out, oh, it’s still stable, so they extend the dates. The same thing has happened with vaccines.”

We’re told that any COVID test kits which list an expiration through November 2022 fall under this new FDA guidance and should be considered reliable to use.

You can find a chart of all FDA-approved COVID-19 test kits and their extended expiration periods on the FDA website.

