Packers get healthier as they hope to bounce back in Week 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ injury news is positive to start Bears Week prep.

WR Allen Lazard, OL David Bakhtiari, and OL Elgton Jenkins were all on the practice field, though all limited in their participation.

ILB Quay Walker and CB Keisean Nixon were both full participants though, coming off shoulder injuries in the opener.

As for the openers league-wide? The Packers’ performance was far from the only head-scratcher.

Last week there were 6 matchups between teams that made the playoffs last year and those that did not. But amazingly, teams that saw success last season went just 1-5 in those showdowns. The only success story was the Eagles, who won by only 3 points over the lowly Lions.

But this week? Green Bay is hoping for a return to its norm against the Bears. And Matt LaFleur’s teams, on average, have scored 14 points more in Week 2 than in Week 1. So what’s been the key to that success?

“I don’t really have an answer that I want to share publicly on that,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “I think for a lot of us, we just haven’t had bad games back-to-back too many times. Coaches and players. The most important thing for a jump to happen is for guys to not make the same mistake twice. These guys are going to make a lot of mistakes. The guys that don’t make the same mistake will get more opportunities.”

As for the Packers’ defense? They did not put their best on display in Minnesota, yet they still have immense belief.

“I would guarantee if you even look at the 2000 Ravens, I know they probably had a game where they weren’t playing like what you think of the 2000 Ravens to be,” said safety Adrian Amos.

And Amos, a Baltimore native, is right. The 2000 Ravens, regarded by some as the greatest defense of time, gave up 36 points in a Week 2 matchup against Jacksonville.

“If (last week), which we think is our worst game, if that’s our worst game we are going to have a great season,” Amos said. “But moving forward that is not our standard. We had too many guys running free.”

And that defense could get well against a team that LaFleur has dominated. He has gone 6-0 against Chicago. And the Bears’ offense put up a league-low 204 yards in Week 1.

