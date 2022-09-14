NOT AS WARM WITH A NORTHEAST BREEZE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A cold front has settled into southern Wisconsin this morning. In the wake of this passing boundary, we have a brisk northeast wind. It will not be as warm today with that breeze blowing off the Bay and Lake Michigan. Highs will be in the low 70s, with 60s across northern Wisconsin and near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

You’ll notice some scattered clouds mixed in with today’s sunshine. You also might notice a hazy glow to the sun, due to wildfire smoke high up in the sky. That smoke is from wildfires in the western United States. It should be elevated enough where it will NOT cause any breathing issues for those with respiratory illnesses. Our sunrises and sunsets over the next couple days, might look a little different with that smoke around.

Starting tomorrow, we get a breezy south wind. That’s going to bring back warm and increasing humid weather into the weekend. While tomorrow looks dry, occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Friday night through Sunday evening. It appears that MOST of these scattered storms will be during the overnight hours, but some pop-up thunder is also possible during the day. There is a chance of showers and storms towards the start of Sunday morning’s Fox Cities Marathon, with a SLIGHT chance of a storm during Sunday night’s Packers-Bears game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Some hazy smoke. Not as warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 71, with 60s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and quiet. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine and clouds. Warm with humidity rising. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy... A chance of late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Scattered storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Thunder possible early, and again late. Warm and humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84

