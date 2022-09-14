New therapy clinic opens in De Pere for children with autism

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new resource is available in Brown County for children on the autism spectrum. Wednesday, Caravel Autism Health held a grand opening for a new therapy clinic.

The building at 1511 W. Main Ave. in De Pere is filled with sensory-friendly spaces where therapists can work one-on-one with children to develop new skills and build confidence.

Caravel has been around since 2009. It also offers counseling and guidance for families impacted by autism.

Caravel also opened a location in downtown Oshkosh last January.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.