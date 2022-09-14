New therapy clinic opens in De Pere for children with autism

Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health)
Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health)(PRNewswire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new resource is available in Brown County for children on the autism spectrum. Wednesday, Caravel Autism Health held a grand opening for a new therapy clinic.

The building at 1511 W. Main Ave. in De Pere is filled with sensory-friendly spaces where therapists can work one-on-one with children to develop new skills and build confidence.

Caravel has been around since 2009. It also offers counseling and guidance for families impacted by autism.

Caravel also opened a location in downtown Oshkosh last January.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Latest News

Gas leak
Seymour gas leak fixed; evacuees allowed back home
Brown County courthouse interior
Brown County judges renew concerns for courthouse security
There's a movement to get rid of lawns
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Breaking the lawn
One of the Brown County courthouse entrances
Brown County judges renew concern about courthouse security