Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash

Marinette County crash kills 1, injures 2(Source: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.

The Wallace man was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for injuries that the sheriff’s office says aren’t life-threatening. A passenger in the pickup truck wasn’t hurt. The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any further information about the people in the pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office says the two people in the pickup truck wore seat belts, the Wallace man did not.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wagner Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

