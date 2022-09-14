Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his senate seat in the November election.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race.

The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support Johnson and 48 percent support Barnes. In August, Barnes had 52 percent support to Johnsons’ 45 percent support.

Barnes maintained a lead among registered voters, up 46-44 percent.

In the race for Wisconsin governor, 47 percent of likely voters support Democratic incumbent Tony Evers to 44 percent for Republican challenger Tim Michels. That’s about the same from August when it was 48-44 percent.

Evers has the edge with independents, who support him 45 percent to 39 percent for Michels.

Registered voters said Evers better understands “the problems faced by ordinary Wisconsinites.” They said the same about Barnes.

Evers job approval numbers dipped for the second time since he took office. The poll found 44 percent approve and 47 percent do not approve.

When it comes to issues, 37 percent said they strongly disapprove of how Evers handled violence in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

For coronavirus, 27 percent strongly approve of how Evers has responded to the pandemic and 29 percent strongly disapprove. For Ron Johnson, 17 percent strongly approve how he responded to the pandemic and 37 percent strongly disapprove.

Voters are very concerned about inflation. Other issues include crime, accurate vote count, public schools, gun violence, abortion, taxes, climate change, illegal immigration, and coronavirus.

It’s not unusual for the races to tighten up as we get closer to November.

The poll was conducted Sept. 6-11. Pollsters interviewed 801 registered Wisconsin voters and 632 likely voters. The margin of error for registered voters is +/- 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error for likely voters is +/-4.9 percent.

CLICK HERE to view the entire poll.

