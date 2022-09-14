Kiel Police Chief to retire in January

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief has announced his retirement.

Chief Dave Funkhouser says he will retire in January of 2023.

“My decision to retire is sooner than I had hoped for, but recent events have made it clear that it is time for me to retire. In late 2013, I fought a serious health condition and although I have survived almost 9 years, that long fight coupled with the stress of being a law enforcement officer has taken its toll on me, both personally and professionally, as well as physically and emotionally. I have worked my entire adult life in law enforcement, and it is now time to start a new chapter of my life,” Funkhouser writes.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Funkhouser says he will be working to implement succession plans for Captain Joseph Jeanty to serve as chief.

“Over the years, I have had countless encounters with many people in our community. Some of those contacts were in good situations and some were not so good. That is simply the nature of the job of “law enforcement”. Overall, by a very large margin, I have been blessed with many very positive interactions with people in this community, and many times I have been brought to tears by the compassion and caring nature shown to others by so many people in this great community,” Funkhouser writes.

Funkhouser has served 34 years in law enforcement. He’s served in Kiel for 17 of those years.

“I wish you all continued success and blessings. The City of Kiel is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. I will always reflect fondly on my time here as your Chief of Police. It has been an honor to serve this community.”

Kiel recently went through tumultuous times. The city was subject to multiple bomb threats in May over the school district’s Title IX investigation into allegations of student harassment. The police department responded daily to threats against schools, businesses and the community.

Funkhouser served two terms as president of the WI Police Leadership Foundation.

