Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere

(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin voters with disabilities are celebrating a win after a federal judge, citing the Voting Rights Act, ruled that they may get assistance returning their ballots.

Several voters sued after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on whether they could.

While that resolved the issue in Wisconsin, disabled voters elsewhere may not be so lucky. As Republicans have pushed to tighten voting restrictions amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election, the voting rights of people with disabilities have sometimes been harmed.\

They are pushing back, with legal challenges in at least eight states that make it difficult or impossible for people with certain disabilities to vote.

