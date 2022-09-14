Court appoints attorney for Ann Retzlaff

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County court appointed an attorney for Ann Retzlaff Tuesday after she was unable to retain an attorney herself. Retzlaff, who formerly owned Annie’s Campground in Shawano, is charged related to a chase with law enforcement in 2021.

The court assigned Michael Hughes as her attorney. Hughes will be paid with the $15,000 bond Retzlaff posted last month, up to $2,500. Any attorney fees over $2,500 need court approval.

The court ordered Retzlaff to appear for evidentiary holdings.

As we’ve reported, deputies from Shawano and Menominee counties say they pursued Retzlaff on a six-mile chase after she drove off from a traffic stop. They say she drove over stop spikes and continued on four flat tires.

Retzlaff is charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Retzlaff has said in court filings she did nothing wrong and “deputies made up a bogus charge.” She has previously stated she is a sovereign citizen and doesn’t recognize their authority.

Bench warrants were issued in October and November when she failed to show up for court hearings. She was booked into the Shawano County Jail in April. The court entered “not guilty” pleas on her behalf in June.

