COOLER WEDNESDAY... WARMER LATE-WEEK

A weak cold front passes through the area overnight. Lows will range from the mid 40s north into the mid 50s south. We’ll see some additional clouds with the front, but no rain is expected. Wednesday will be comfortable but not quite as warm as Tuesday. A northeast wind 5 to 15 mph should keep Lakeshore areas in the 60s with lower 70s farther inland.

Warmer air will surge back in on Thursday. Unseasonably warm air is now forecast to stick around through the weekend and early next week. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s remain on track during this time. Rain chances will be limited in the near term... perhaps some showers near the U.P border on Thursday.

Spotty late-day showers are possible Friday, with higher chances overnight. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday too. The Fox Cities Marathon is Sunday morning and the Packers play the Bears Sunday evening at Lambeau. Regardless of rain chances, humid conditions can be expected.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer... Maybe a shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty showers late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid, and breezy. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then sunshine. Spotty storms possible late. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

MONDAY: An early shower, then mostly sunny. Warmer, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85

