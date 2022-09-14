Brown County judges renew concerns for courthouse security

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There have been discussions for nearly a decade to increase security at the Brown County Courthouse, but those efforts either failed or stalled.

Now there are renewed concerns by judges, saying it’s just a matter of time until someone gets hurt.

Last week, two circuit court judges shared with county officials incidents that caused great fear. Presiding Judge Tammy Jo Hock says disturbances are occurring on a regular basis, including in her office.

Of the 12 most populous counties in Wisconsin, Brown County has the only courthouse without a secured entrance.

Sheriff Todd Delain says there are short-term and long-term proposals for enhancing security.

Not having metal detectors is just one of the security risks at the courthouse, according to Delain.

“That really is the number one goal is to address the security needs of the courthouse, and while looking at that there’s been discussion long-term, what does that look like?” the sheriff said.

Part of the challenge with any construction project is that the building is designated a historic site. On Action 2 News at 10, learn more about what that means for any development at the courthouse and why now timing and funds are on the side of the sheriff and judges.

