5th Annual ‘Respect For Law’ Banquet honors local law enforcement officials

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of local law enforcement officials are being honored and thanked for their dedication to protecting the community at a special banquet Wednesday.

“We try to get as many as we can and have them enjoy a night honoring themselves,” said Steve Marshall, the chairman of the Respect for Law Banquet and member of the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club. “They go to work not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Marshall said more than 360 law enforcement officials in Brown County attended the special ceremony presented by the Green Bay Preble Optimists.

“The banquet is to honor the men and women of law enforcement in Brown County. Our club just feels that they don’t get enough recognition. They’re here to keep the community safe and it’s a special night for them to come in and join us and be honored for their service.”

Special honorees who are nominated by their own departments will receive a ‘thin blue line’ watch made specifically for them.

“With what’s going on in the country right now and some of the things that are happening to law enforcement, you see the cities throughout the country that don’t have enough policing and staff.” Said Marshall, “We just feel it’s important that we thank law enforcement in our county for everything they do for us and protecting us.”

Organizers say they hope to grow the banquet every year.

