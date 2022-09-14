5th Annual ‘Respect For Law’ Banquet honors local law enforcement officials

A banquet and ceremony thanks Brown County law enforcement for their dedication to protecting the community
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of local law enforcement officials are being honored and thanked for their dedication to protecting the community at a special banquet Wednesday.

“We try to get as many as we can and have them enjoy a night honoring themselves,” said Steve Marshall, the chairman of the Respect for Law Banquet and member of the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club. “They go to work not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Marshall said more than 360 law enforcement officials in Brown County attended the special ceremony presented by the Green Bay Preble Optimists.

“The banquet is to honor the men and women of law enforcement in Brown County. Our club just feels that they don’t get enough recognition. They’re here to keep the community safe and it’s a special night for them to come in and join us and be honored for their service.”

Special honorees who are nominated by their own departments will receive a ‘thin blue line’ watch made specifically for them.

“With what’s going on in the country right now and some of the things that are happening to law enforcement, you see the cities throughout the country that don’t have enough policing and staff.” Said Marshall, “We just feel it’s important that we thank law enforcement in our county for everything they do for us and protecting us.”

Organizers say they hope to grow the banquet every year.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
Sarah Thomsen talks about her concussion and recovery
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Latest News

U.S. Senate candidates Mandela Barnes (left) and Ron Johnson (right)
INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll
Appleton Police patrols at West High School after threat.
Several local schools receive social media threats
Oshkosh West High School exterior
School districts respond to online threat determined to be not credible
Respect for Law awards presented by the Green Bay Optimist Club
360 law enforcement officials expected at Respect the Law banquet