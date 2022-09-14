3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Breaking the lawn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a movement afoot to break the lawn. Las Vegas is the leading lawn-breaker, declaring a turf war as it struggles with a drought and a fast-shrinking water resource in Lake Mead. The city ordered that lawns be replaced with something more suitable for the Mojave Desert by 2027.

They’re on to something. Brad Spakowitz looks at why the grass isn’t greener on the other side of the future and the many arguments for putting your lawn out to pasture.

Plus, don’t count on the trees to save us from climate change. Sure, they can help take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and put oxygen in, but it turns out that trees are suffering from global warming just like the rest of us.

