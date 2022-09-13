Wisconsin Supreme Court holds court in Waupaca in October

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is putting “Justice on Wheels” and making the drive to Waupaca.

The justices will hear two cases at the Waupaca County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 10. The court sessions are free and open to the public.

In one case, scheduled to 9:45 A.M, the court is being asked if a prosecutor violated a plea agreement when they inadvertently recommended a specific prison term but corrected their mistake after the defendant raised an objection.

For the second case, scheduled for 11 A.M., the court will consider if Dunn County and county officials were liable for failing to prevent a sexual assault by a jailer when there were credible allegations that the jailer was likely to cross a line romantically or sexually with female inmates.

Attorneys will make oral arguments and the justices can respond and ask them questions directly during timed presentations.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the state’s legal system,” Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said in a statement, “and the deliberative process used by the justices to form a legal opinion in a case before the Supreme Court.”

Because of limited seating, advance registration is encouraged by emailing lexi.werle@wicourts.gov by Sept. 28. Local high schools and teachers are especially encouraged to come.

An attorney with the Waupaca County Bar Association will briefly explain the issues being presented and how the cases ended up in front of Supreme Court.

The “Justice on Wheels” program brought justices to hear cases in 31 of the state’s 72 counties since it started in 1993. Waupaca County is the 32nd.

