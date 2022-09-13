Wisconsin meat wholesaler, liquor store recall 25 different food products

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection that they were not produced under a food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported, but anyone with symptoms of a foodborne illness should call their doctor. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says

If you have any of these Country Sausage products, throw them out:

  • Beef jerky
  • Jalapeno beef jerky
  • Landjaeger
  • Natural casing wieners
  • Roscoe’s snack sticks
  • Pepper jack snack sticks
  • Summer sausage
  • Pepper jack summer sausage
  • Fully cooked Polish sausage
  • Bacon
  • Cheddarwurst
  • Bacon cheddarwurst
  • Jalapeno cheddarwurst
  • Chubby’s Chubbies (large hot dogs)
  • Ring bologna
  • Blood sausage
  • Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin
  • Beef tenderloin*
  • Beef ribeye steak*
  • Beef sirloin steak*
  • Bratwursts*
  • Italian sausage (bulk)*
  • Ground beef*
  • Pork sausage (bulk)*
  • Porkie links*

* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage’s retail store are not part of the recall.

