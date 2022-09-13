VIDEO: Thief steals pricey Pokemon cards from Grand Chute store
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A thief got away with some pricey Pokemon cards after a burglary at a store in Grand Chute.
PokeShop 2.0 posted surveillance video of the burglary on Facebook. It happened Monday, Sept. 12, at about 1 a.m.
The thief got away with a 1999 Base Set Booster Box Unlimited valued at $15,000.
Other stolen items include:
- Sealed sports products.
- Pokémon Singles and Graded Cards (a lot of evolving skies singles such as the Rayquaza VMAX alt art raw, eeveelution alt arts, and from our various arts)
- A specific graded card was the BGS 9.5 Radiant Charizard.
- A PSA 10 Vileplume GX Secret Rare.
- A lot of Charizards, such as the Charizard V Shiny.
PokeShop 2.0 is asking people to watch Facebook Marketplace for listings that match their stolen items.
The store will be closed temporarily. The thief broke a door and that needs to be fixed.
If you have information, call Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.
The store, located at 2191 W Spencer Street, recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 10-11.
Trading cards are big business. A Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $12.6 million, a record for the most paid for sports memorabilia. Collectors are now looking at sports memorabilia and trading cards as an investment.
In March, a rare Pokemon card sold for $900,000 at auction.
