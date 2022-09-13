SUNSHINE FINALLY RETURNS!

It’s finally over... The soaking rain that’s been falling over the past three days, is moving away from us. Clouds are also clearing out of the area, as our recent storm system pushes towards eastern Canada. It’s going to be a nice, sunny day with high temperatures in the upper half of the 70s. Some spots in central Wisconsin could reach 80 degrees. While it’s going to be warm, it won’t be all that humid.

Temperatures will drop a bit tomorrow as a cool front glances through the northern half of Wisconsin. A northeast breeze will drop tomorrow’s highs into the lower 70s, with some 60s in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore. An onshore breeze will allow some clouds to mix in with the sunshine.

We’ll warm back up for the rest of the week. Highs will be close to 80 degrees from Thursday through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will track through Upper Michigan on Thursday, but we’ll probably stay dry. Our best chance of showers and storms will hold off until Saturday night and early Sunday morning. That weathermaker might bring us a wet start to the Community First Fox Cities Marathon, but skies will be clearing out... Keep your fingers crossed that dry weather holds Sunday evening for the Packers game against the Bears.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine returns. Much warmer. Less wind. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer... Maybe a shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid... Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Scattered storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then sunshine. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.