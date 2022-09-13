Small 16-year-old dog rescued by Madison FD after falling into hole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family’s 16-year-old pup was rescued last week by Madison firefighters after the small dog fell into a construction hole on the city’s southwest side.

Madison Fire Department reports that officials arrived just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Captains Court.

Firefighters spotted the small rat terrier at the bottom of the utility construction hole, about 4 to 5 feet down. MFD noted that the dog, who was conscious and alert, was unable to get out itself due to how deep and narrow the hole was.

Crews lowered a ladder into the hole in hopes that the dog may climb out, then tried to send a firefighter down head-first to lift it out. However, MFD pointed out that the opening of the hole was too narrow and the dog was becoming distressed.

MFD ended up creating a makeshift collar for the pup using a strap known as “firefighter webbing.” Crews were able to wrap the collar around the dog and lift it to the surface.

The canine was checked out for any injuries and officials confirmed it was OK.

Before leaving the scene, firefighters placed plywood on top of any uncovered holes. They also placed traffic cones around the holes to prevent any other incidents from happening.

