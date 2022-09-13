Police refer charges for stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police say they’re recommending charges of Attempted Homicide and First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety against a 31-year-old man who they believed stabbed a man outside a bar in early August.

On August 6, police were called to the emergency department at SSM Health, where a man was being treated for several knife wounds. The 40-year-old Fond du Lac man said a person he didn’t know confronted him outside The Press Box Tavern and then cut him multiple times. Police searched the area but couldn’t find anyone matching the description the victim gave or any witnesses.

A couple of days later, police developed a person of interest and took the 31-year-old into custody on an unrelated probation violation. He’s been in custody since then while police continued their investigation.

Police did not identify the suspect. They anticipate that information and other details will be released if the district attorney’s office files charges.

