INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet

It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Foster Closet is trying to make a big difference and fill a big need.

It was started by long-time friends in Fall 2020 to help ease children’s transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in by providing necessities and support resources at no charge.

In an informative -- and very personal -- interview, the founders of the Foster Closet discuss how it came about, how they raise the money to fill these needs, and the biggest misconceptions about being a foster parent.

A fundraiser is planned on Monday, Sept. 19, at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Winneconne. Get details and sign up at Winnebagocountyfostercloset.com.

