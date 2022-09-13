HAZY SUN TODAY, SLIGHTLY COOLER TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Our rain storm is gone but smoky haze from western fires has returned. It will be a pretty nice Tuesday afternoon with hazy sunshine and highs from about 75° to 80°. Much improved from the last 3 days!

A weak cold front passes by tonight. Lows will be in the 50s, with some 40s across the Northwoods again. Winds become northeasterly.

Wednesday will be comfortable but not quite as warm as today. A northeast wind 5 to 15 mph should keep lakeshore areas in the 60s with lower 70s farther inland. Spots southwest of the Fox Cities could reach the mid 70s.

Warmer air will surge back in on Thursday. Unseasonably warm air is now forecast to stick around through the weekend and early next week. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s remain on track during this time.

Rain chances will be limited in the near term... perhaps some showers near the U.P border on Thursday and a few more Friday. There could be a few additional passing showers or t-showers on Saturday too. Odds of rain & thunder now appear to be highest in the Saturday night/Sunday morning timeframe. It’s still way to early to tell but we’ll be watching. The Fox Cities Marathon is Sunday morning and the Packers play the Bears Sunday evening at Lambeau. Stay tuned as they say.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NW-W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Much warmer. Lighter winds. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer... Maybe a shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid... Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. A passing shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then sunshine. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

