Green Bay police want more license plate reader cameras

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are seeking to expand the number of license plate reader cameras across the city after making a major arrest a few weeks ago.

City council members approved a year’s worth of funding for the cameras, but now police are asking city officials to fund the program for three years and increase the number from 28 to 40.

According to city records, the total cost would be $330,000, with the city using some COVID relief dollars.

The cameras were credited with helping to locate and arrest 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu on September 1. He was wanted for the murder of Randall Denny in April.

Investigators say they were notified that Cantu, after fleeing to Texas, returned to the Green Bay area. A vehicle he was traveling in was identified by one of the cameras, leading police to a hotel where they made the arrest.

A city meeting to discuss the request starts at 4:30 P.M. We expect to have an answer on Action 2 News at Six.

