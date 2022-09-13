Green Bay interim superintendent taken to hospital

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools(Photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The head of the Green Bay school district was taken from a school board work session to a hospital Monday night.

The school district sent a letter to families saying Vicki Bayer wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and paramedics determined she should go to the hospital for evaluation.

In the message sent after 8 P.M., the school district said Bayer was under medical care and asked families to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

The district said it would provide more information when it’s available and can be shared.

A recording of the board meeting shows Bayer joining after a closed session. She participates in the meeting, but then 90 minutes later she’s no longer seated at the table. Moments later, a woman approaches and says something to the board president, who excuses herself, and board members vote to call a recess.

