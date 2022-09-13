Grape stomping a highlight of Wet Whistle Wine Fest in Algoma

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend of wine, food, music and grape stomping in Algoma.

Wet Whistle Wine Fest is Sept. 16 and 17 at von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino St.

Friday is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and free admission.

Saturday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are free.

Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes access to grape stomps.

Some members of the Action 2 News staff will be stomping grapes.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent taken to hospital
Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes.
Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

Latest News

September 13 Birthday Club
September 13 Birthday Club
outdoor concert
On Broadway Inc. is finalist for $90,000 grant for free outdoor concert series
Featured Links
September 12 Birthday Club
September 12 Birthday Club