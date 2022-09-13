Grape stomping a highlight of Wet Whistle Wine Fest in Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend of wine, food, music and grape stomping in Algoma.

Wet Whistle Wine Fest is Sept. 16 and 17 at von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino St.

Friday is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and free admission.

Saturday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are free.

Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes access to grape stomps.

Some members of the Action 2 News staff will be stomping grapes.

