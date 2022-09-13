CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes.
Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

Latest News

Two heads? That's not what's so unique about this garter snake.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The snake has 2 heads, but that's not the amazing part
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims
Founders of the Winnebago County Foster Closet
INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet
Founders of the Winnebago County Foster Closet
INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet